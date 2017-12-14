Christmas Where You Live: Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry Gift Card Giveaway At The Bentonville Christmas Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For our third giveaway, we couldn’t resist visiting the Bentonville Christmas Parade. While everyone was preparing their floats for the grand entrance we were preparing to surprise our next lucky winner of a $250 gift card!

After a quick chat about what Hailey and her daughters were doing in the parade, we had a sang Jingle Bells and her daughter even told me what she wanted from Santa!

Hailey was in tears when she was announced as a winner and so grateful to be able to share something a little extra special this year with her children!

Hailey received a $250 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry.

Congratulations to Hailey and her beautiful family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas, you certainly made ours!

