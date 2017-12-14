× Fayetteville Couple Arrested On Drug Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Fayetteville couple for selling heroin in Northwest Arkansas and keeping illicit substances within reach of a toddler.

Shawn Collins, 30, and Kiara Olivas, 24, were arrested Wednesday (Dec. 13) in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Collins and Olivas also face misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 4th Judicial Task Force had been investigating the couple after receiving a tip they were selling heroin in region, according to a preliminary arrest report.

After identifying Collins and Olivas, detectives used a controlled buy to purchase .9 grams of heroin from Collins.

Fayetteville police later spotted the couple and Olivas’ 2-year-old daughter at Fayetteville Days Inn on Shiloh Drive, where they made the arrest.

Inside their hotel room, police located roughly one pound of edible marijuana packaged in seven containers — three of which were in a red Razorbacks lunch box, according to the report.

Police also found a digital scale, a white Ziploc bag with marijuana residue and three cell phones with messages involving drug transactions.

Investigators noted the marijuana wasn’t stored in a container that prevented the child from accessing the drugs.

The state Department of Human Services took custody of Olivas’ child.

Collins and Olivas were being held Thursday (Dec. 14) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bonds set.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.