× FBI: Former NWA Pediatrician Involved In Child Porn Investigation

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque, New Mexico is seeking information from people who may have had contact with a former Northwest Arkansas doctor. Dr. Guy Rosenchein is accused of distributing child pornography, according to a press release from the FBI.

Rosenchein worked in Northwest Arkansas as a pediatric surgeon and pediatric urologist from 2001 to 2012.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified a computer with an IP address, later determined to be registered to Rosenschein, allegedly used to distribute child pornography, according to a press release.

The release states a warrant was issued in November 2016 to search Rosenschein’s residence, and detectives found a thumb drive containing child pornography.

If you have any information, contact the Albuquerque Office of the FBI at (505) 889-1300.