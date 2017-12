Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) -- Crews fought a fire that destroyed a home in Cedarville Thursday (Dec. 14).

The fire was able to be contained, but the home is a total loss.

The homeowner told 5NEWS that she left the home early Thursday, and when she returned the home was destroyed. She said she left the heater on, so that when she returned, the house would be nice and warm.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.