Mimi O’Donnell Opens Up On Partner Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Death

(CBS News) — Mimi O’Donnell, partner of Philip Seymour Hoffman for 15 years and mother of his three children, opened up about her relationship with the late actor and his struggles with addiction. O’Donnell, who is a director and producer, spoke about Hoffman in a piece for Vogue.

She recalled him as a “sweet and gentle and loving man.” O’Donnell said she fell in love with him in the fall of 2001, and got pregnant the following year. O’Donnell said that years later, when she and Hoffman were living together with three children in the West Village of New York City, she “couldn’t have imagined a better life.” But O’Donnell, who knew Hoffman was a recovering addict, said, “At the time I didn’t fully understand that addiction is always lurking just below the surface, looking for a moment of weakness to come roaring back to life.” And she added, “Something was brewing.”

O’Donnell said that Hoffman wanted to try drinking again, though he had been sober for more than 20 years. She said things seemed under control until she realized he was also abusing drugs.

“He started having a drink or two without it seeming a big deal, but the moment drugs came into play, I confronted Phil, who admitted that he’d gotten ahold of some prescription opioids,” she said. “He told me that it was just this one time, and that it wouldn’t happen again. It scared him enough that, for a while, he kept his word.” O’Donnell said that starring in Mike Nichols’s production of “Death of a Salesman” kept Hoffman extremely busy, but afterward he started using prescription drugs again.