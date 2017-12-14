× Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Include Arkansas Native

NEW YORK (KFSM) — An Arkansas native is among those being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, an iconic gospel singer and guitar player, was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas in 1915.

She was known to some as “the godmother of rock’n’roll.

She will be inducted with the “Award for Early Influence.”

Tharpe died in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1973.

The other inductees include Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits and The Moody Blues. These five groups will be inducted as performers.

The artists will be inducted on April 14, in Cleveland, Ohio.