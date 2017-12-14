U.S. Marshals Meet With Fort Smith Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Local U.S. Marshals made an appearance at the Creekmore Holiday Express Wednesday night (Dec. 13).

Marshals were on hand to dish out free popcorn and hot chocolate. The event was put on through the U.S. Marshals Museum.

The marshals said this was a great way for them to get to know the community.

"Creekmore Christmas, you know, is hard to beat," said U.S. Marshal Michael Oglesby. "A lot of people come out enjoy the lights, ride the train and so we thought it'd be a good idea to come out during the train rides, visit and get to know some of them."

The highly-anticipated U.S. Marshals Museum is set to open in September of 2019.

The Creekmore Holiday Express runs Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.