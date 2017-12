WEST FORK (KFSM) — West Fork Public Schools will celebrate Family Literacy Night tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with performances of Twas’ the Night Before Christmas.

Each second grade class will perform in the cafetorium:

Mrs. Blansett’s Class: 5:30 p.m.

Mr. Ramsey’s Class: 6 p.m.

Mrs. Sherry’s Class: 6:30 p.m.

There will also be activities in the hallways — vividly decorated by teachers — and an appearance by Santa Claus, milk and cookies in all.