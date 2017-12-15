× Fayetteville Man Facing Rape Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested Thursday (Dec. 14) in connection with rape, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Dylen Arens, 19, faces one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

The victim said she and Arens were having consensual sex when Arens removed his condom. She asked Arens to stop the intercourse but he refused, according to the report.

Fayetteville police said Arens seemed remorseful, but thought his girlfriend was telling him “stop” and “no” in a “joking manner,” according to the report.

Arens was being held Friday (Dec. 15) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.