× Kelley Pleads Not Guilty To DWI, Reckless Driving Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Kelley pleaded not guilty Friday (Dec. 15) in Fayetteville District Court to driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Kelley, 20, was arrested about 4 a.m. on Nov. 12 after Fayetteville police saw him driving erratically on Wedington Drive, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police noted that Kelley’s eyes were red and watery. Kelley was wearing a brace on his right foot, and he was not asked to walk and turn, according to the report.

Kelley refused a breathalyzer test, telling police his parents told him not to provide a sample for a test unless he was required to do so.

Kelley agreed to provide a urine sample after being booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He posted a $935 bond later that morning.

Kelley was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 13 by then-head coach Bret Bielema.

Kelley appeared in nine games for the Razorbacks in 2017, completing 87 of 151 passes for 1,038 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Kelley’s next court date is Feb. 21.