Local Church Giving Away 400 Bikes To Kids In Need

Brand New Church Pastor, Shannon O'Dell said this project is one of his favorites. "There are families and children who are going to be struggling financially for whatever reason and we don't want one child to miss out on having a great Christmas."

FARMINGTON (KFSM) -- Brand New Church's Christmas Bike project continues to grow every year. Saturday (Dec. 16), more than 400 brand new Huffy bikes will be given out to families in need.

The bikes are shipped in boxes, but church members put them together for you and even bring them out to your car. Bikes cost anywhere from $40 to $50, but O'Dell said every kid should get a bike for Christmas.

"It's great to feed, give shoes, all the things we do otherwise," O'Dell said. "To give that gift of significance, a bike, it means a lot to me and to our church."

The bikes come in sizes 12", 16", and 20".

When you pull up to the church on 120 Southwinds Road in Farmington, church members will bring the bikes out and load them into the cars.

Bikes will be given out Saturday (Dec. 16) at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until they run out. The bikes are first come first serve and there will be a release form to sign.