More Than 20 Springdale School Choirs To Participate In Caroling On The Creek
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Public Schools will host Caroling on the Creek in downtown Springdale Friday night (Dec. 15).
The event starts at 5 p.m. and will continue through the evening with several holiday activities.
More than 20 Springdale school choirs will fill downtown Springdale with holiday cheer.
Here is a schedule of events:
5 p.m. – Elementary choir caroling
6:30 p.m. – Santa arrives on a fire truck
6:45 p.m. – Middle school choir caroling
7:40 p.m. – West Secondary School caroling
8:10 p.m. – East Secondary School caroling