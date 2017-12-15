× More Than 20 Springdale School Choirs To Participate In Caroling On The Creek

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Public Schools will host Caroling on the Creek in downtown Springdale Friday night (Dec. 15).

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will continue through the evening with several holiday activities.

More than 20 Springdale school choirs will fill downtown Springdale with holiday cheer.

Here is a schedule of events:

5 p.m. – Elementary choir caroling

6:30 p.m. – Santa arrives on a fire truck

6:45 p.m. – Middle school choir caroling

7:40 p.m. – West Secondary School caroling

8:10 p.m. – East Secondary School caroling