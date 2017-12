× Police: One Killed In Fayetteville Wreck

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A driver was killed Thursday night (Dec. 15) in a car wreck in Fayetteville, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

Kamryn Smith, 25, was driving north on Oakland Avenue when he lost control of the car, left the raodway and collided with a concrete culvert, Murphy said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update this post when we learn more information.