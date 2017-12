Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Part of a major road will be closed this weekend.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16) a section between Garland and Gregg Avenues will be closed due to reconstruction on the Arkansas/Missouri railroad crossing.

The section will be reopened about 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 17).

Residences and businesses on either side of the railroad track may be accessed by Gregg Street on the east by Leverett Avenue.