× Saturday’s Razorback Basketball Game Officially Sold Out

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM)– The Arkansas game against Troy on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Verizon Arena is officially sold out. According to Verizon Arena website, the seating capacity is 18,000.

Every year the Hogs travel to Central Arkansas and this season it will be in front of a sold out crowd. The game is slated to l start at 7:00 p.m. The Athletics Department encourages fans to arrive early due to enhanced security measures. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Walk-through magnetometers are mandatory for every Verizon Arena Event. Fans may be asked to empty their pockets.

The Razorbacks enter Saturday’s game with a 4-2 record in North Little Rock under head coach Mike Anderson, including wins in four of the last five trips.