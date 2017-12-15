× Van Buren Man Gets 11 Years For Drug Charge

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Van Buren man was sentenced Thursday (Dec. 14) to 11 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised released for drug possession.

Marco Deandre Smith, 41, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of a methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Fort Smith police found several bricks of marijuana and roughly one pound of meth inside Smith’s car during a Feb. 17 traffic stop. Smith ran from police but was caught moments later.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration assisted Fort Smith police with the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Candace Taylor prosecuted the case for the United States. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holms, III, presided over the sentencing hearing.