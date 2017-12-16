A Fun Time At The Fort Smith Christmas Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The annual Fort Smith Christmas parade made its way down Garrison Avenue Saturday (Dec. 16) afternoon.

Hundreds of people lined streets for the event which continues to grow each year with festive floats, bands, local law enforcement, clubs and groups -- all who put a quite a bit of work into making this tradition a hit for the community.

One dad, Johnathan Muro said, "we're really excited, we come every year and I always bring my kids."

The main attraction was nestled at the end of the parade, but well worth the wait for many children.

Santa ditched the sleigh as he made his way down the street riding on a fire truck with Fort Smith fire fighters.