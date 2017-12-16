AM Weather Chat: Rain Breakdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Morning! 5NEWS Anchor Laura Simon and Meteorologist Matt Standridge talked about the upcoming rain chances for Saturday Night and early Sunday Morning. Fayetteville has not seen more than a trace of rain in 17 days, and Fort Smith has not seen rain in 12 days. We need any drops we can get!

Here's a look at your rain forecast (Watch the video for Futurecast!):

The BEST rain chances will be between 10PM and 7AM.

Saturday 8PM - Midnight:

Sunday Midnight - 4AM:

Sunday 4AM - 8AM:

Rainfall Totals: Around 0.5" (maybe a bit more for Scott, Logan, and Franklin counties)

Weather Breakdown: A low pressure system will push through the area tonight, bringing the chance of rain from south to north. No severe weather is expected with these showers, as they will take place overnight and this is rain caused by a gentle rising in the atmosphere. The best stream of moisture should be closer to Little Rock, so the further east you live, the better chance of rain you will have. Everyone should get a drink tonight though, which is great news. The trend for rain totals has been increasing throughout the morning. The best average will be around or just below a half an inch. Some folks who live towards the south and east may see their rain gauges fill up closer to the one-inch mark. By the mid-morning hours, the clouds should start to break and more sunshine will be here to finish the weekend. Temperatures will also stay fairly mild after this system passes as well. The next chance for rain does not arrive until Tuesday evening.

-Matt