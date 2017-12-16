Can Next Week’s Cold Blast Hold for Christmas?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of Saturday, Christmas is still nine days away, which means a decent Christmas Forecast is still MANY days away. However, the Climate Prediction Center has issued their outlook for the end of December, and it is trending colder than normal. This would include Christmas Eve, Christmas, and the days leading up to New Years. **Overall the best guess is that the end of December will be colder than normal as a whole. There may be several days that are warm, including Christmas!**

Is it going to snow? We have no idea, however the temperatures should be better for supporting snow (as in closer to freezing) than the temperatures we will see this upcoming week!

The Big Question is this: How cold will this cold blast be AND can it last through Christmas? Time will tell!

-Matt