Crews Battle Small Rooftop Fire At OK Foods Corporate Office In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–Crews battled a small fire late Friday night (Dec. 15) at the OK Foods Corporate Office on 4601 N. 6th Street.

According to a battalion chief on scene, a malfunction in a rooftop ventilation shaft caused some foam insulation to catch fire. Firefighters were able to put out the smoldering insulation shortly after arriving to the fire.

No injuries or major damage was reported.