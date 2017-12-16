× Davis Police Investigating Alleged Inappropriate Relationship Between Teacher, Student

DAVIS, Okla. (CBS) — Davis Police are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a former Davis High School teacher and student.

Police began investigating the allegations about two weeks ago.

“We started hearing rumors around the first of December of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student,” said Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper, when News 4 reached him by phone Thursday afternoon.

“The District recently learned of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher,” said Davis Public Schools in a release Friday (Dec. 15) morning. “The District is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations.”

The district said in the release it would not comment further, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and “confidentiality rights.”

Court records show a Cassandra Renae White, 34, and a 16-year-old boy, filed for a marriage license in Cleveland County on December 13, which was signed off by the teen’s father. A 16-year-old can be married with parental consent.

The next day, Thursday December 14, White was no longer employed by the Davis Public Schools.

Davis Police officers showed up at the Cleveland County Courthouse Thursday to look into the marriage license filing, as a part of the investigation. News 4 is not naming the teen, as he is the potential victim of a sex crime.

Under Oklahoma law, a person can be charged with rape if a victim, between 16-20 years old, has a sexual relationship with a teacher, at least 18-years-old, and that teacher is employed by the same school system where the student is enrolled.

No arrests have been made; no charges have been filed.

“This incident is being investigated by the Davis Police Department’s Domestic and Sexual Assault Cries Investigator,” said Cooper in a release Friday morning.

When reached by phone Friday morning, Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle said he was notified of the investigation Thursday, and declined to comment further due to the early nature of the case.