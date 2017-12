ROGERS (KFSM) — Early Saturday (Dec. 16) First United Methodist Church members prepared breakfast for Rogers police officers, something that’s considered tradition since it has been done for a few years now.

Breakfast was the set-up that prepared officers for a morning of shopping with around 60 children — the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Shop with a Cop event started at 9 a.m. at an area Walmart store in Rogers.

Each child received $100 to buy items of their choice.