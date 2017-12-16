× Macon Leads Razorbacks Past Troy In Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM)– Senior guard Daryl Macon put on a show in front of his home crowd Saturday, leading Arkansas to a 88-63 win over Troy. The Razorbacks improve 8-2 overall.

Daryl Macon showed off his shooting abilities in front of a sold out crowd in Verizon Arena, scoring 25 points including 15 in the first half. The senior finished 8-of-14 from the field and 5-for-9 from three point range. Fellow Little Rock native Anton Beard added 11 points and freshman Daniel Gafford had 10 for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas was able to overcome a sluggish start trailing very early on, but Macon scored eight straight points to give the Razorbacks the lead that they never relinquished.

Next Arkansas returns home to face Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.