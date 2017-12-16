× OSBI Investigates Shooting: Local Lawyer Arrested, School Coach Hospitalized

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting between a local lawyer and a high school coach.

It happened Friday (Dec. 15) night southeast of Vinita.

The Craig County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI agents assist with a shooting at a residence near Route 66 and South 440 Road.

That’s where Karl Jones, a local attorney, and Jason Sauer, a coach at Vinita Public Schools, initiated a verbal altercation, which headed inside a home. There, Jones shot Sauer several times, according to OSBI.

Sauer was transported to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Jones was arrested at the scene for shooting with intent to kill and booked into the Craig County jail.