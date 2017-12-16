× Santa And Mrs. Claus Arrive By Helicopter In Poteau

POTEAU (KFSM) — Saturday (Dec. 16) night Santa and Mrs. Claus landed in Poteau at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in style.

A helicopter dropped off the couple in LeFlore County at the annual LeFlore County EMS Awards Banquet.

LeFlore County EMS is celebrating their 40th year in the county. This year Leflore County EMS Director Jeff Fishel said teams ran 8,000 ambulance runs, more than any other year in the past.

“I’m extremely appreciative and admire each of my employees and think they are the most outstanding pre-hospital care providers around,” Fishel said.

Those who received awards at the banquet:

EMT OF THE YEAR – Benny Marrow

PARAMEDIC OF THE YEAR – James Parker

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD – Amanda Bandy

EXCELLENCE AWARD – Alicia Petree and Tina Holley

DIRECTORS AWARD – Cierra Crank and Jeff Steinkamp