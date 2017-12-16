× Springdale Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who allegedly hit the Dollar General store on W. Sunset in Springdale just after 8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 16).

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweat pants and a black ski-mask.

After entering the store, police say he demanded money from the clerk. According to investigators, he was armed with a pistol and forced two employees into a back office.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers searched the area, but so they have not been able to find him.

No one was hurt. The crime is still under investigation. No other details are being released at this time.

If you have any information call Springdale police at (479)-751-4542.