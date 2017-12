Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A teenage girl is killed after her truck overturned in Washington County on Saturday (Dec. 16).

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said it happened just before 9:30 this morning on the west side of State Highway 16.

ASP said she over-corrected after veering off the road and lost control of her truck. The vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, overturned several times.

Because she is a minor, her identity is not being released.