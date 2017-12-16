× Tubas Galore In Downtown Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — People in downtown Siloam Springs were surrounded by the sweet sounds of “TUBACHRISTMAS.”

It’s a music concert series held in cities around the world since 1974.

This is the first year the concert has taken place in Siloam Springs.

The ensemble celebrates people who play, teach and compose music for instruments in the tuba family.

“We’re hoping we can pick up popularity. It looks like we had a good turnout for today’s concert and we hope to continue to do it,” said one participant.

The group is made up of 26 musicians ages 12 to 71 and has as performed in other local cities around Arkansas, including Rogers, Fort Smith, and Bentonville.