University Of Arkansas Commencement Announcer Has Medical Emergency, Temporarily Halts Ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–A speaker at the University Arkansas’ fall commencement ceremony had a medical emergency in the middle of announcing graduates’ names at Bud Walton Arena.

Dr. John Norwood collapsed and lost consciousness, according to Steve Voorhies with the U of A. Dr. Norwood was taken to the hospital for observation.

Eyewitnesses tell 5NEWS several first responders took action and eventually carried Norwood out a gurney.

It temporarily halted the commencement ceremony, where 1,800 students are graduating Saturday (Dec. 16). It started at 9 a.m. The emergency happened at about 10:15 a.m and delayed the ceremony for 15-20 minutes. The ceremony has since resumed. Dr. Norwood has been announcing graduates’ names for several years, according to the U of A.

