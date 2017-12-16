Wreath Laying Day At Fayetteville National Cemetery

Funding for the wreaths came from local businesses and community members, including Walmart who provided the trucks to have the wreaths delivered in addition to purchasing the decorations.

Transportation for the wreaths was also provided by Tyson and J.B. Hunt.

Volunteers said there's a meaningful purpose for all this ... it's a way to remember and honor veterans just in time for the holidays.

Walmart Director of Transportation, International Logistics Conrad Miller said, "the biggest part is that we are able to honor those who are laid to rest. Remember them and remember their sacrifices, and also it really helps with bringing the kids in and showing them that the freedom today ... there was a sacrifice for that freedom."

Other cemeteries across the nation joined on this mission Saturday.