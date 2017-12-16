Wreaths At Fort Smith National Cemetery Honors Fallen Military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A ceremony was held in the River Valley Saturday (Dec. 16) for the thousands of military men and women who are laid to rest at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

"We are gathered here today at this memorial site, and memorial sites all across America, lying here before us and cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live free," said John Lumpkin. "I have been looking forward to this for several months. This is about the best thing you can do for them; to say thank you, and we love you, and we appreciate you, and we appreciate your sacrifice."

"It's wonderful. I have my father-in-law right over there. He was a sergeant in the First World War," said veteran Arthur Dirksen.

If you'd like to see the cemetery and pay tribute to our local heroes visitation hours are from 7:30 a.m. until sunset.

After the holidays volunteers will pick up and store all the wreaths for next year.