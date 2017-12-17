A Classic Christmas Tradition With A Hispanic Theme, ‘La Gran Posada’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Artist's Laboratory Theatre in Springdale put on a classic Christmas tradition at the Shiloh Square, but with a twist on Sunday (Dec. 17) night.

The Christian story of Joseph and Mary on their search for lodging in Bethlehem was told in Spanish -- called "La Gran Posada."

More than 200 people attended the show last year, which organizers say is important because it gives different perspectives.

"It's something really important to share with people who are not familiar with it in their own tradition because it's fun, and it's a family-friendly event, and it's meaningful," said Kathleen Trotter.

In Hispanic culture "Las Posadas" are held every night for nine days before Christmas (Dec. 16 and ends Dec. 24) and it re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for an inn. Those who participate in the procession walk the streets singing, holding hand-made instruments or candles. Each evening they stop at a different house and enjoy a meal and maybe break a piñata.

La Gran Posada is held every year in Springdale.