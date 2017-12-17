× Arkansas State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation after two police officers in Batesville shot a 28-year-old man who pointed a handgun at them during a traffic stop.

State Police say Andrew D. Hatley of Batesville fled after the officers stopped a vehicle in which he was a passenger at 7:15 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16).

Investigators say Hatley ran before turning around and pointing a handgun at the officers. The officers then opened fire and Hatley was shot.

Officials say Hatley was taken to a local hospital for treatment but there was no immediate word Sunday (Dec. 17) on his condition. The officers, who authorities have not identified, were not injured.

State Police say they will submit the findings of their investigation to the Independence County prosecuting attorney to decide whether the shooting was justified.