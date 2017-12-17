× Arkansas Woman Arrested For Attacking Man With A Hammer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A woman in Arkansas is in custody after police say she attacked a man with a hammer.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that 55-year-old Rebecca Ann Larch was being held at the Pulaski County Jail Sunday (Dec. 17) on accusations of aggravated assault and second-degree domestic battery. Jail records do not indicate if she is represented by an attorney.

Police say Larch was arrested Friday (Dec. 15) afternoon after she allegedly chased a man outside her residence and struck him twice with a hammer. Investigators say the circumstances of the attack remain unclear, but Larch was reportedly intoxicated when she was arrested.

Larch has a listed address in Mabelvale but police say she and the man she attacked were roommates. The man’s name and the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.