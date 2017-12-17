× Family Of Woman Found Dead Speaks Out

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The family of a woman found murdered in her Fort Smith home is speaking out about her death.

When 67-year-old Margaret Scamardo did not show up for work, police went to her home Thursday (Dec. 14) afternoon on North 39th Street and Park and found her dead on the living room floor.

On Friday (Dec. 15) evening Fort Smith police arrested Robin Jones, 46, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Family members say Scamardo knew her accused killer.

“She was friends with her and then Robin started stealing from my grandmother,” said Leslie Gray, “she was told to stay away and she started breaking in.”

Family members said Scamardo had contacted police dozens of times telling them Jones was stealing from her.

Police said the night Scamardo was found inside of her Fort Smith home the gas had been turned on and they forced entry into the home.

Family members also said they mentioned Jones’ name to investigators that night.

” We told detectives this is the woman that did it. She just wouldn’t leave my grand mother alone. She didn’t want my grandma to call the cops on her again,” said Gray.

Scamardo’s truck was missing from the driveway.

The same night Jones was arrested the truck was found in rural Crawford County.

Standing outside of her grandmothers home, family members are remembering a woman who was kind to everyone.

“She would help anybody. If you called her she would be there to help you. She would give you the shirt off her back. She was super sweet,” said Gray. “She shouldn’t have died this way. This is not the way anyone should die.”

Family members say once her body is released from the state crime lab they will start planning a funeral.

Police are also waiting on those results to determine how Scamardo was killed.