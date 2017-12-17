× Power Outage Cripples Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

ATLANTA (CNN) — A power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is leaving thousands of passengers stranded and planes grounded Sunday (Dec. 17).

Georgia Power has confirmed they have crews in the field working to determine the cause of the problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for flights to Atlanta, meaning that planes are being held at their departure airports, according to a tweet on Hartsfield-Jackson’s verified Twitter account.

The airport also posted a statement on Twitter saying, “A power outage has impacted several areas in the airport. #ATL officials are working to remedy the situation. Additional updates to come.”

Brittny Dettro said she was waiting to board a flight from Atlanta to Milwaukee when the power went out in Terminal B early Sunday afternoon.

“When the power goes out in one of the world’s biggest airports… yikes! This is crazy ATL!!” she wrote in a Facebook post.

An average of 275,000 passengers use Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport every day, according to its website.