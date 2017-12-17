× Red Kettle Donations Falling Behind in River Valley

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive is way behind in donations this holiday season compared to last year — by about $30,000, according to Major Johnny Poff of the Fort Smith Salvation Army.

Poff said this could impact local River Valley services and programs The Salvation Army provides in the area as the Red Kettle Drive is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“Christmas season donations help us provide shelter, meals, church services, job training and placement services, food baskets, youth programs, senior care programs and more for the River Valley through the year,” said Major Poff.

Poff said donations may be made by check and mailed to 301 N. 6th Street, Ft. Smith, AR 72901 or give online at http://www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Your donation to the non-profit is tax-deductible and you’ll receive an acknowledgement of all online or mailed gifts you make.