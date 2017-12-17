× State Hwy 45 In Sebastian County Re-Opened Following Fatal Wreck

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM ) — Arkansas Highway 45 north of Bonanza was closed in both directions due to a wreck early Sunday (Dec. 17) that left one person dead and another person injured.

Sunday (Dec. 17) night Arkansas State Police identified the deceased as Brandi Tindall, 27, from Hartford, Arkansas. The passenger in the vehicle is listed as injured, but no name or age was released.

The accident shutdown both directions of the highway for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The White Bluff-Rye Hill Volunteer Fire Department directed traffic to turn around while first responders worked the crash.

Arkansas State Police and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

When 5NEWS got to the crash site, it was clear an SUV was in a ditch.

The ASP report states that the 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, driven by Tindall, left the roadway and hit a tree, traveled a bit further and hit another tree causing her and the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.