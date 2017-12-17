× Trump Says He Is Not Considering Firing Mueller

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Upon returning to the White House on Sunday (Dec. 17) night, President Donald Trump said he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

“No, I’m not,” Trump said when asked if he was considering it.

On the news that Mueller obtained tens of thousands of transition officials’ emails, Trump said he was very upset about it and called it “very sad.”

“I can’t imagine there’s anything on them,” he said. “A lot of lawyers thought that was pretty sad.”