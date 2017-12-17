× Six XNA Flight Cancellations Due To Atlanta Airport’s Ground Stop

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta has forced an indefinite halt of all incoming and outgoing flights — as a result, this has impacted flights in Northwest Arkansas.

Locally, there were a total of six Delta flights impacted by the airport outage in Atlanta. Three arrival and three departure cancellations were listed for Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, according to their website.

The nationwide ground stop was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday (Dec. 17), according to their Twitter account.

2/2 A ground stop means that flights headed to Atlanta are held on the ground at their departure airport. We will update this statement when we get new information. — The FAA (@FAANews) December 17, 2017

While not confirmed, Atlanta Airport Twitter account stated that a pilot told passengers a construction crew cut a power line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

This is NOT confirmed. We are working with @GeorgiaPower to identify and fix ASAP. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/NEinCJQlYB — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 17, 2017

Georgia Power also updated the situation via by Twitter:

We're aware of an issue affecting @ATLairport. Crews in the field are working with the Airport to determine the cause as quickly as possible — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) December 17, 2017

