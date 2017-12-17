Six XNA Flight Cancellations Due To Atlanta Airport’s Ground Stop
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta has forced an indefinite halt of all incoming and outgoing flights — as a result, this has impacted flights in Northwest Arkansas.
Locally, there were a total of six Delta flights impacted by the airport outage in Atlanta. Three arrival and three departure cancellations were listed for Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, according to their website.
The nationwide ground stop was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday (Dec. 17), according to their Twitter account.
While not confirmed, Atlanta Airport Twitter account stated that a pilot told passengers a construction crew cut a power line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Georgia Power also updated the situation via by Twitter:
