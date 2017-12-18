Amtrak Train Derails, Dangles Over Interstate In Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — An Amtrak train has derailed on an overpass in Washington, authorities said Monday. At this time, all lanes of traffic remain blocked on Interstate 5.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the derailment, urging motorists to avoid the area.

All SB lanes of I-5 blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County due to derailed train car. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/SBH7dCc6yg — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

CBS News affiliate KIRO-TV reports first responders are treating the derailment as a mass casualty incident. Authorities have not yet provided details on injuries.

“Emergency crews are on the scene and the Amtrak Management is responding,” an Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement. “Some injuries are reported. Service between Seattle and Portland is suspended for the time being.”

Amtrak train 501, which departed shortly before 8 a.m. local time from Tacoma, was part of a new service that launched Monday morning. The train is able to carry up to 250 people, but Amtrak said there were approximately 78 passengers and five crew members on board at the time.

The Cascades service from Seattle to Portland was supposed to be rated for a maximum speed of 79 mph for the section where it derailed in DuPont, according to passenger Chris Karnes.

Karnes, who was on board the train when it derailed, said at least seven cars derailed from the tracks. The emergency doors were not functioning correctly, which forced passengers to kick out train windows to exit.

“We had just passed the city of DuPont and it seemed like we were going around a curve,” Karnes said. “And all of a sudden, we felt this rocking and creaking noise, and then all of a sudden it felt like we were heading down a hill, and the next thing that we know, we’re being slammed into the front of our seats, and the windows are breaking, and then we stop, and there’s water that’s gushing out of the top of the train and all the lights go out and people are screaming.”

“The tracks for this line were supposed to be upgraded to be able to handle higher speeds,” he added. “So, I’m not sure what happened at this juncture.” CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports the train tracks themselves are not owned by Amtrak; they’re maintained by a freight railroad.

Motorist Greg Mukai, who witnessed the derailment from the highway, described the incident as “really scary stuff.”

“We suddenly had to go from our 60 mph down to zero as fast as possible,” he said. “We were all avoiding one another to try and avoid a collision there. We saw smoke and the passenger train hanging from the overpass and on the freeway.”

A photo taken by a Washington state trooper showed one car of the train smashed upside down on the highway and another hanging off the bridge above it.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. An NTSB team will be sent from Washington, D.C., to investigate the incident.

The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly. Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the train accident in DuPont, Washington. Thank you to all of our wonderful First Responders who are on the scene. We are currently monitoring here at the White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2017

According to Mr. Trump, $7 trillion is “spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble!”

1:00 p.m. ET: Family reunification center

A family reunification center has been set up at DuPont City Hall, KIRO-TV reports.

Anyone with questions about friends or family who traveled on the derailed train should call (901) 523-9101.

12:35 p.m. ET: Train passengers, motorists hospitalized

CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports first responders have set up triage tents at the scene.

A spokesperson with St. Joseph’s Medical Center says a total of 77 patients are being transported to hospitals in Pierce and Thurston counties. Four of the patients will be treated for severe injuries.

Patients will also be sent to St. Clare Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, and Tacoma General Hospital.

11:58 a.m. ET: Fatalities confirmed

KIRO-TV reports the sheriff’s office confirms fatalities among passengers on the train. The death toll has not been released at this time.

Multiple motorists were reported injured on the roadway; however, no fatalities among drivers have been reported at this time.