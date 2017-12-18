Bentonville School Board Votes To Rezone Elementary Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Each year, the Bentonville School District looks at rezoning options for the following school year. With the community growing at a rapid pace, school officials say it is necessary to maintain a conducive learning environment.

The school board voted Monday (Dec. 18) in favor of rezoning a handful of elementary schools in the district.

Mom Tiffany Blankenship said she is less than thrilled about the decision.

"It took us probably the first month to month and a half to get her comfortable with being in a new school," she said.

Mom and teacher Sarah DeWitt has survived two rezones and said she believes it is all about how you approach it.

"If we can approach it in a positive attitude, our children will also approach with a positive attitude," she said.

Despite their opposing opinions, they both agree it was a good idea for the district to push the rezoning back a year to help parents and students adjust.