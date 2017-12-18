× Daryl Macon Named SEC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the second time in his career, Arkansas’s Daryl Macon (G, Little Rock Parkview) is the SEC Player of the Week following a 25 point night against Troy. It was Macon’s third 20 point game of the season.

Macon shot 8/14 from the field including five three pointers and added five assists, three rebounds, three steals and no turnovers.

Over the past three games, the guard has dished out 20 assists and committed just three turnovers. For the season, Macon has hit over 44% of his shots and 43% from three point land to go along with a team best 86% clip at the free throw line.

This marks the second straight week that a Razorback has been honored by the league, after Daniel Gafford was named SEC Freshman of the Week last Monday.

Macon and Arkansas host Oral Roberts on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.