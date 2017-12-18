FBI, OSBI On Scene Of Possible Crime In Spiro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPIRO (KFSM) -- The FBI, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and local authorities are investigating a crime in Spiro.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said that authorities received a tip Monday (Dec. 18) at 10 a.m. that led them to a property on Northwest Ninth Street in Spiro.

Several law enforcement vehicles were on scene, including an OSBI Crime Scene Unit. Investigators said that none of the current residents are suspects in the investigation.

This is the same location that police searched in connection to the Morgan Nick case in 2010, according to Spiro police. Morgan Nick is a missing person from Alma that was abducted in 1995 at the age of 6.

In 2010, police searched the property for DNA evidence and spoke to a man who lived on the property at the time of the abduction, according to our previous reports. They did not find evidence on the property at that time.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to find Morgan and bring her home,” said Colleen Nick, Morgan's mom.

Spiro police said it is unclear if this current investigation is connected to the Morgan Nick case.

Investigators said there is a well on the property that is the center of the investigation. They have only been able to get less than a foot into the ground because they are going through everything with a fine tooth comb, according to investigators.

Investigators have stopped digging, but will continue Tuesday morning (Dec. 18). A mobile command unit is on scene to secure the area.

The FBI said they cannot make a comment on the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.