Group Gathers Outside Congressman’s Office To Protest Tax Reform Bill

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Protesters took to the streets Monday (Dec. 18) to express their opposition to the tax bill being debated in congress.

The group gathered in front of Congressman Steve Womack's office in Rogers to voice their concerns.

Protester Nancy Paddock said she hopes to persuade Womack to take a second look at the plan.

"Try to do maybe some more conferencing and put it in committees and try to get a good a good tax bill that will work for the American people. Not just the corporations and high end earners in this country," Paddock said.

Many of those at the rally said the contentious piece of legislation does little to help Americans. Paddock specifically pointed to the reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

Protester Dortha Dunlap said she is not sold on the tax plan.

"The so called cuts to the middle and lower income class is a complete scam," Dunlap said.

Dunlap expressed her displeasure with the idea of the tax cuts expiring in the year 2025, calling them only temporary. Paddock said she fears passing the bill would mean other cuts down the road.

"It may hurt social security, it may hurt medicare. When that one trillion dollar debt comes in in 10 years, they're going to take money away from programs in the government that help the American people, and that's not right," Paddock said.

5NEWS reached out to Congressman Steve Womack's office to get their reaction to the protest. They did not have an official comment on the protest.