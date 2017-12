Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A study from Britain said men will be happier than women for almost their entire lives.

Researchers found eventually the tables turn.

They found the happiest age for women is 85, but that's about when men's overall happiness starts to go down.

Psychiatrists believe this has to do with how men and women handle being widowed.

When a husband dies it turns out women actually become happier in general and the older the woman the happier she is.