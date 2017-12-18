Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Overnight Breakfast Strata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ has your Christmas morning breakfast covered! You can prep this on Christmas Eve and pop it in the oven while you’re opening presents from Santa! Let’s check out how to make a breakfast Strata with Heather Artripe.

Overnight Breakfast Strata

A Strata is a family of layered casserole dishes in American cuisine. The most common modern variant is a breakfast dish, similar to a quiche or frittata, made from a mixture which mainly consists of bread, eggs, and cheese.

Inspired by the Morton Family Strata from The Family Stone

Ingredients

1-2 T olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ lb. mushrooms, sliced

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

8 eggs

2 ½ C milk

1 T minced fresh rosemary (or ½ T rosemary powder)

½ T fresh thyme leaves (or 1 ½ t dried thyme)

8 sage leaves, diced ( or 1 ½ t dried sage)

1 t salt

½ t to 1 t freshly cracked black pepper

¼ t smoked paprika

½ lb. ham, diced

½ loaf Italian or Sourdough bread, cubed into ½” pieces

¾ C cheddar cheese, grated

¾ C gruyere or Swiss cheese, grated

1/3 C grated parmesan cheese

Directions

In a skillet, add 1-2 T olive oil heat over medium heat.

Add your yellow onion, red bell pepper, and mushrooms. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add in your minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Remove from heat to cool.

In a large mixing bowl, add your eggs, milk, salt, rosemary, thyme, sage, black pepper, and smoked paprika. Whisk together until thoroughly combined.

In the bottom of a baking dish, add your cubed bread.

Sprinkle your ham over top. Add in ¾ C of your cheddar cheese and ¾ C of your gruyere or Swiss cheese.

Pour your egg mixture over the top, gently push down any un-soaked bread down into the egg mixture.

Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and your parmesan on top of that.

Cover the dish and refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator, uncover, and let sit at room temperature while the oven preheats to 350.

Bake, uncovered, for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

