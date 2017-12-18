Police: Local Drug Traffickers Busted

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Local drug task forces have busted two suspected methamphetamine traffickers and two others, a news release states.

The 12th and 21st Judicial Drug Task Forces are comprised of Fort Smith and Greenwood Police Departments and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. The task forces, along with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office busted the alleged meth traffickers.

The drug task forces, received information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies about an alleged drug trafficking organization reportedly led by Robert Lee Parmenter, the release states.

Police said they received tips about customers, the amount of cash and meth being trafficked and his alleged distribution network, among other tips.

Parmenter was reportedly working in the Alma and Dyer areas. Authorities searched Parmenter’s residence Dec. 14. He, along with Lori Ann Thomas, Michael Anthony Cruise and William Gerald Jones, were arrested.

Parmenter faces charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining premises for drug sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Thomas is accused of felony trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining premises for drug sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Cruise was arrested on suspicion of felon y possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on two misdemeanor warrants.

Jones faces felony possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges.

During the search, about eight pounds of meth= — valued at nearly $96,000 –, drug paraphernalia and about $30,000 cash were found.

A small child was in the residence where the alleged drugs, other reported illegal items and adults were found.