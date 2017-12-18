Rogers Police Looking For Stabbing Suspects
ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are looking for three Rogers men linked to an April stabbing at a Conoco gas station, according to a news release.
Jose Torices, 19, Joaquin Flores, 20, and Trevor Griffith, 19, are all wanted in connection with felony first-degree battery and misdemeanor fleeing.
Rogers police have been investigating the incident and believe the trio was involved in the April 2 stabbing at the Conoco at 4601 W. Walnut St.
Police did not disclose the victim’s condition.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.