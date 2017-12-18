× Rogers Police Looking For Stabbing Suspects

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are looking for three Rogers men linked to an April stabbing at a Conoco gas station, according to a news release.

Jose Torices, 19, Joaquin Flores, 20, and Trevor Griffith, 19, are all wanted in connection with felony first-degree battery and misdemeanor fleeing.

Rogers police have been investigating the incident and believe the trio was involved in the April 2 stabbing at the Conoco at 4601 W. Walnut St.

Police did not disclose the victim’s condition.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.