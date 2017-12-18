× Sean Michael Flanagan Flips Commitment From Arkansas To Oklahoma State

CHARLESTON (KFSM)–After committing to play for Arkansas in June of 2016, Charleston’s Sean Michael Flanagan flipped his college choice to Oklahoma State just two days before the early signing period opens.

Flanagan, a 6-2 senior was deciding between Arkansas and Oklahoma State after Bret Bielema was fired on November 24. The wide receiver finished his high school career with 56 touchdowns.

With Flanagan’s flip, the Razorbacks still have six of the top ten in-state recruits in the 2018 class, with two more yet to commit, according to 247 Sports. Greenwood QB Connor Noland, Pulaski Academy OL Luke Jones, Ashdown CB Ladarrius Bishop, Jonesboro OL Noah Gatlin, Springdale DL Isaiah Nichols and Fordyce DT Billy Ferrell. All except Jones and Gatlin are expected to sign on Wednesday.

Flanagan will sign his national letter of intent to Oklahoma State on Wednesday morning.